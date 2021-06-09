Jury trial begins for Christiansburg woman facing charges of sexual abuse of slain son

Investigators say that Steven was abused on Jan. 8, 2019, in the small mobile home that Thomas and Hellman shared in the 400 block of Zinc Lane.

Hellman told investigators that he was in the bedroom of the couple’s housemate, who was elsewhere, and Thomas and Steven were in a bedroom at the other end of the residence, according to testimony at hearings in the cases and to recordings played at Hellman’s trial.

The two adults, who were having relationship problems, were communicating through their phones using Facebook Messenger. Hellman said that his sex life with Thomas already involved having her pretend to be 12 or 13, and that he wondered how he would feel watching Thomas performing sexual acts with her son.

Hellman was not related to Steven. Thomas shared custody of the boy with his biological father.

In a message, Hellman wrote that if Thomas would send him videos of the sex acts with her son, “I should be able to touch you again.”

Soon, Thomas made and sent five videos, investigators said.

At Hellman’s trial, his defense attorney argued that it was Thomas who was to blame for Steven’s abuse. Prosecutors countered that without Hellman, the abuse would not have occurred.