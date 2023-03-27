RADFORD — Andrew Jonathan Byrd's trial for murder and a host of other charges began Monday, almost three years after the death of his then-girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter.

Byrd, 36, of Radford, is accused of killing Harper Mitchell and battering her mother Amanda Mitchell during a methamphetamine-fueled day and night. A jury that is scheduled to hear the case all week in the city's circuit court is considering charges that include aggravated murder and first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, strangulation, abduction, possessing a Schedule I or II drug and more.

On the two murder charges, if jurors decide Byrd is guilty, they would choose which charge best fit the evidence. An aggravated murder conviction brings an automatic sentence of life in prison, while first-degree murder carries a penalty of 20 years to life.

Byrd has maintained his innocence and on Monday his attorney, Lindsay Phipps, chief public defender of Pulaski, told jurors that there were problems with the much of the prosecution's evidence.

"The devil is in the details," Phipps said several times in her opening statement. She predicted that when all the evidence was heard, jurors would find Byrd not guilty.

Hearing the evidence is expected to take days, with prosecution and defense listing dozens of possible witnesses.

Much of Monday was taken up by jury selection, and attorneys had time only for opening statements before Judge Joey Showalter declared the day's session finished. The prosecution is to begin presenting witnesses at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In his opening statement, Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak acknowledged the complexity of the case but said that all the evidence would point to Byrd's culpability. He outlined how Byrd and Amanda Mitchell began a romantic relationship with Mitchell living in Byrd's residence in the 100 block of 9th Street, and how Harper and Mitchell's two other children often stayed with them.

When the children were there, the adults alternated caring for them around their work schedules — Byrd at Rural King, Mitchell at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Rehak said.

On April 16, 2020, Mitchell texted Byrd at Rural King telling him that he was late and she needed to go to work. He left the store without clocking out, came home, and at about 3:15 p.m. took Mitchell to her job, with the children riding along as usual, Rehak said.

It was during the eight hours that followed that Harper was fatally injured, Rehak said.

Throughout the afternoon and evening, Mitchell tried to reach Byrd on his phone. When he finally responded, Mitchell could hear a gurgling sound in the background, Rehak said. That was Harper, the prosecutor said.

At about 11:15 p.m., Byrd and the children returned to the hospital to pick up Mitchell. As they left for home, Mitchell was driving and noticed something seemed wrong with Harper, who was in a child seat in the back, Rehak said.

Mitchell suggested taking Harper back to the hospital to be checked but Byrd refused and began a fight in the car that in one telling included him holding a gun, Rehak said.

Rehak acknowledged that Mitchell had given several different accounts to police but said that she eventually told the entire story.

Rehak said that when Byrd and Mitchell got back to 9th Street, about 10 minutes' drive from the hospital, Byrd took Harper inside. Mitchell, sending the boys to their bedroom, checked on her daughter and found her bruised and bleeding, limp and cold to the touch, Rehak said.

When Mitchell said she would call an ambulance, Byrd took her phone and began hitting and strangling her, then got a shotgun and put the barrel in Mitchell's mouth, Rehak said. Byrd said that if she called 911, he would harm her and her boys, and shoot any police that arrived, Rehak said.

Mitchell eventually retrieved a phone and called not 911, but Byrd's mother, whom she thought was the only person he'd listen to, Rehak said.

Byrd's mother, who lived a few blocks away, came to the house at about 2 a.m., calling emergency crews on her way, Rehak said. Police and medics arrived and Harper was taken to the hospital, where she was found to have a body temperature of 81 degrees and an array of injuries, Rehak said. The child was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she lingered until April 19, when the family decided to end life support and let her organs be harvested, Rehak said.

Mitchell did not start telling officers about her own beating until she was at the hospital, Rehak said, and a Radford S.W.A.T. team went back to 9th Street and arrested Byrd. Later analysis of his phone showed that while Mitchell and her daughter were at the hospital, he had been texting his mother saying that he would kill any police that came to the house, Rehak said.

Later, Byrd gave 17 different accounts of how Harper could have been hurt, Rehak said. They included a fall from a four-wheeler or a shopping cart, an attack of her peanut allergy, finding and ingesting his methamphetamine, and more, Rehak said.

In a recorded telephone call from jail, Byrd accused Mitchell of harming her daughter, Rehak said.

Rehak said that he would present two incriminating statements that Byrd made in jail, including a video taken by officers when Byrd declined to leave his cell for a court proceeding. As Byrd was dragged out, he yelled, "I done it" and "I killed her," Rehak said.

Also, an inmate will testify that he heard Byrd made another confession in jail, including details that were not public at the time, Rehak said.

Phipps said that the inmate was an unreliable witness, and that Byrd's yell when the officers removed him from his cell needed to be understood in a larger context.

Byrd also faces five charges of child abuse regarding Mitchell's other children. They are to be heard separately but a trial date has not been set.