Jury trial for Roanoke homicide case moves to late August

A Roanoke homicide case that had been set to be heard by a jury next week has been pushed to late summer.

Ahmad Halim Mubdi, 52, faces charges of murder and two gun offenses in the slaying of Derrick Bostick last year.

Bostick, 35, was shot several times during a Sept. 12 dispute in the 700 block of Bridge Street; he was hospitalized but died from his injuries within the week.

Mubdi was arrested the day after the shooting, was appointed a public defender and requested a jury trial, which was slated to begin March 17.

In mid-January, however, he hired defense attorney Dirk Padgett and, at a motions hearing Tuesday, asked for a new trial date. Padgett cited recent jail restrictions against COVID-19 as among the obstacles that prevented him from easily consulting with his client, and a judge approved the continuance.

Mubdi’s case is now on the docket for three days, starting Aug. 25.

As the pandemic took hold last year, the Virginia Supreme Court on March 16 declared a judicial emergency, putting safety restrictions on courtroom activities across the state. Last week it was announced that the state of emergency would see a 17th extension to run at least through March 28, surpassing the one-year mark.