Jury trial in Melody Hookah killing, woundings scheduled for April

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Roanoke man accused of killing a Patrick Henry High School senior and wounding two others in a February shooting in downtown Blacksburg is to stand trial in April.

Jamel Duquon Flint, 25, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and three counts of using a firearm to commit a felony, all brought by a grand jury that met Oct. 25.

Two counts of aggravated malicious wounding were added last week. Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt said that prosecutors decided the aggravated malicious wounding charges better fit the facts of the case than did the counts of attempted first-degree murder. But the attempted murder charges have not been dropped at this point, Pettitt wrote in an email.

Flint is accused of firing shots into a crowd of people entering a Main Street business referred to in court as the Melody Hookah Lounge. Isiah Oshay Robinson, 18, was killed in the Feb. 4 incident and four others were wounded.

Charges related to two of the woundings were dropped at a preliminary hearing after the victims did not show up in court.

At a brief Monday hearing, Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Patrick Jensen and defense attorney Cathy Reynolds of Roanoke told Judge Robert Turk that they had agreed on a two-day jury trial for Flint that would begin April 17. Turk scheduled the trial and told the attorneys to file any pre-trial motions well ahead of time.