Jury trials return in Roanoke Valley, after a long delay caused by pandemic

Non-jury proceedings, such as guilty pleas and bench trials, had resumed earlier with some restrictions, such as defendants appearing by video in some cases.

A plan for the 23rd Judicial Circuit, which includes Roanoke County and the cities of Roanoke and Salem, was approved Oct. 16.

Casey's case was the first criminal trial to be heard by a county jury since last December. The last civil jury trial wrapped up March 12, the same day Gov. Ralph Northam declared a judicial state of emergency.

Since then, more than 50 cases have sat waiting for a jury in the 23rd Circuit. The backlog is expected to lead to a surge of jury trials in the coming months.

Under circuit's plan, the largest courtroom in Roanoke County, with a maximum capacity of 170, was limited to no more than 33 people in its gallery.

That required a change from the start of Casey's trial with jury selection, which normally entails bringing in a pool of about 40 people into the courtroom. Potential jurors were separated into two panels of 20, with the first told to arrive at 9 a.m. and the second at 10:30 a.m.

Casey was asked to remove his mask just once, when Dorsey queried the pool members if anyone knew or recognized him.