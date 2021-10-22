Juvenile charged in connection with slaying of Vinton restaurant manager, police say

Authorities have charged a juvenile with murder and attempted robbery in the slaying of the manager of the Vinton McDonald's, town police said Friday.
Lt. T.J. Lawless said he could not give the name, age or gender of the youth taken into custody Thursday.
The person has been charged with murder in the commission of a robbery, attempted robbery and use of a gun in the commission of a robbery, Lawless said.
Gary Lamont McMiller, 38, of Vinton, was shot the evening of Oct. 11 in the parking outside the McDonald’s on Hardy Road, police have said. Police announced two days later that he died of his injuries.
Vinton’s police force is trying to identify two additional suspects. It is asking members of the public with information to call 283-7034.