Two juveniles were injured in a drive-by shooting in northwest Roanoke Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting is the tenth confirmed gunfire incident to injure but not kill at least one person since Jan. 1. It is the second shooting since then to injure more than one juvenile.

Roanoke police were called to the 2800 block of Meadows Street Northwest at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the department said in a press release.

On scene, officers found a vehicle "with damages that appeared to have been caused by gunfire," police said. They also found a juvenile female with what looked like a minor gunshot wound. She was transported by personal vehicle to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she was treated.

Police were told later that a second victim, a juvenile male, had also gone to the hospital in a personal vehicle and also appeared to have a minor gunshot wound.

Police said Wednesday that a "preliminary investigation indicates" that the two juvenile victims were in a vehicle traveling south towards Bowman Park. Another vehicle passed them as it traveled north.

"Shots were fired from the vehicle traveling north," police said, "striking the victims’ southbound vehicle."

The shooter fled the scene, but officers identified the offender, another juvenile male, and "immediately began searching for him." They found him at his Roanoke County residence.

Roanoke County and Roanoke officers took the juvenile into custody.

"Officers obtained and served petitions for malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle," police said. "The offender was transported to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center without further issue."

Police have not named the detained juvenile.

"There is no further information that can be released regarding this incident at this time," police said. "This remains an ongoing investigation."