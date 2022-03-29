Juvenile suspect detained after gun fired in Lucy Addison Middle School restroom

Roanoke City police have detained a student after a gun was fired in a restroom at Lucy Addison Middle School on Tuesday.

No one was injured.

At about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, school resource officers were notified by other school personnel about "a situation in one of the school’s restrooms," according to a statement by Roanoke police said.

Responding resource officers located a firearm and property damages related to a shooting and secured the restroom area while school administrators placed the building on lockdown.

Roanoke City Public Schools released a statement just before 3 p.m. indicating that police and school administrators were on the scene and investigating. Parents were asked to stay away from the school.

Police said a juvenile male student was detained for questioning.

After warrants for possession of a firearm on school grounds and discharging a firearm on school grounds were obtained, the student was taken to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

Around 3:15 p.m. – less than an hour after it started – the school's lockdown was lifted. Students were then dismissed and allowed to be picked up, an Roanoke schools statement said. The school division also transported remaining students home by bus beginning around 4:30 p.m.

“Lucy Addison staff will be at the school tomorrow bright and early to welcome students back,” an RCPS statement said Tuesday evening. “ We want our students and staff to know we are here for them and that their safety is always our top priority. There will also be additional police presence at the school.”

“Roanoke City Public Schools has a zero-tolerance policy about weapons in school, including anything resembling a weapon,” the statement continued. “We ask parents and guardians to speak with their children to make sure they understand this policy and that if students see something, to always say something.”

The shooting is the second to affect city students within a week. On March 22, a school bus transporting five James Madison Middle School students home was struck by a stray bullet during its afternoon run near a northwest city residential complex. No one was injured in that incident, either.

The Lucy Addison incident remains under investigation, police said, adding that they did not believe it poses a continuing threat to Lucy Addison Middle School or any other Roanoke city school.

The school system said additional counseling services will be available to students and staff as they return on Wednesday.

Anyone in more immediate need of support, has been advised to call (540) 981-8181 for Carilion CONNECT.