Juvenile suspect in Vinton fatal shooting will be tried as adult

A juvenile charged in the fatal shooting of a Vinton restaurant manager last fall was indicted by a Roanoke County Circuit Court grand jury Friday.

Jeremiah Unique Pannell, 16, of Roanoke faces three felony charges: aggravated murder, robbery causing death and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Although Pannell is a juvenile, Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan said Monday that he is being tried as an adult.

While he couldn’t disclose his reasoning for filing the motion to move the case from juvenile to circuit court, Holohan said that “the statutory criteria weighed heavily in favor of transferring.”

Pannell’s charges are connected to the death of Gary Lamont McMiller, 38, of Vinton, who was shot in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Hardy Road at about 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 11.

Police responded to the scene and found McMiller inside the restaurant with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and died two days later from his injuries.

Search warrants indicate that McDonald’s surveillance video captured the incident “in its entirety.”

The night of the shooting, three males arrived in the parking lot in a silver Toyota Camry and backed into a parking space. There, McMiller, a juvenile witness and the three males held a conversation.

An altercation ensued that appeared “both verbal and physical,” a search warrant reads. “One of the vehicle occupants produces a firearm and shoots the victim in the chest.”

Police investigated the incident and developed Pannell as a suspect. His identity was confirmed by the juvenile witness, “who is an acquaintance and was expected to arrive at the location of the shooting,” a search warrant reads.

The witness later told police that he had arranged the sale of an ounce of marijuana in the parking lot, and that McMiller was the seller, according to the search warrant

“A friend from high school had contacted him [the witness] asking if he knew anyone that could sell him ‘weed,’” the search warrants reads. “The juvenile witness told the friend that Gary McMiller could sell to him.”

Holohan said Pannell’s jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 8. The commonwealth’s attorney indicated that Pannell intends to enter a not guilty plea.

Holohan also said Monday that the other two suspects sought in the case still have not been identified.