Juvenile wounded in mid-afternoon shooting, Roanoke police say

A juvenile male was wounded by gunfire Thursday afternoon on Melrose Avenue Northwest, according to Roanoke police.

Patrol officers responded to a report of someone who had been shot in the 2500 block of Melrose at about 3:15 p.m.

The victim, who was not named, was found in a car with an injury that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to a news release from the Roanoke Police Department. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

There have been no arrests.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 540-344-8500 or text to 274637, beginning the text with “Roanoke PD.” Calls and texts can be made anonymously.

