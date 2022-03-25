Kaine links mental health issues to Roanoke gun violence

To reduce gun violence in Roanoke, the community must address the mental health of its citizens, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine said Friday.

“I do tend to believe that gun violence is connected to trauma,” Kaine (D-Va.) said during a round table discussion with Roanoke community leaders and gun violence activists at the Melrose Branch Library.

Kaine said the COVID-19 pandemic has been financially and emotionally traumatizing nationwide, impacting gun violence rates.

“I think of this as a uniquely challenging time and a traumatic time,” he said. “This is not just a Roanoke problem. I’m going to have this discussion in Norfolk. I’m having this discussion in Richmond. And my colleagues are having this discussion in every state.”

Yet city council member and Gun Violence Prevention Commission chair Joe Cobb said the city doesn’t have the finances to provide mental health services to the people that need it.

“We have great providers in the community, but we don’t have enough,” Cobb said. “Everyone’s connected. And when there’s one incident, that absolutely impacts everybody and at a level that is traumatic in nature. While we’re trying to reduce gun violence, we’re also trying to find ways to heal ourselves. Any funding, any resources we can get to help us do that is going to be really great.”

Mayor Sherman Lea said Roanoke has already received $19.26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and $2 million of those funds have been set aside to combat gun violence. Kaine indicated that passing gun control legislation at the federal level would also make a difference.

“Providing funding for state and local governments in the Rescue Plan was really, really important, and to use those dollars to really direct towards this issue is really important,” Kaine said. “The state has now done some things on background checks and others at the state level. That’s good. But we still have not done what we need to do on the federal side.”

Lea said the scale tipped in Roanoke earlier this week when a school bus transporting five students was hit by a stray bullet on Tuesday. No one was injured.

“Senator, we’ve had some difficulty here,” Lea said. “We’ve gone way farther than I think we ought to go.”

Kaine reminded those at the event that during his time as mayor of Richmond, he worked hard to reduce homicide rates and gun violence rates, and he believes “progress is possible.”

Cobb said city officials “continue to be baffled by gun access – who is getting guns, how they’re getting access to them.” He called the violence that follows that access a “public health issue.”

Kaine suggested campaigns similar to those that were used to discourage smoking could be used to fight gun violence.

“Dramatic cessation in youth smoking, we made that by making it a public health issue,” Kaine said. “We didn’t make it primarily an enforcement issue. We made it a public health issue. There are other things that can be deadly and can be killing that we have seen that we’ve been able to make progress on.”

Angela Williams, an advocate for city youth, said youth are among those Roanoke citizens that need the most attention.

“I moved here in 2012. I’ve been working with the youth for a long time here. And the biggest thing that I hear is they feel like they don’t have a voice,” she said. “We get together in a room like this, and there’s no youth.”

Williams suggested community leaders hold meetings with Roanoke teens to discuss their needs.