Key witness in child abuse case has recanted, Montgomery County judge says

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Montgomery County man's bid to overturn an 8-year-old conviction for child sex abuse moved forward this week as a judge agreed that the primary witness in the case, the supposed victim, has changed his story and now says that no sex abuse occurred.

Judge Robert Turk's unusual finding, issued Thursday and following a hearing last month in the county's circuit court, puts the case of David Wayne Kingrea, 43, fully back before the Virginia Court of Appeals.

Kingrea could not be immediately reached for comment Friday. His attorney, Fred Kellerman, said, "I'm just happy for David."

Kingrea, of Pilot, has maintained his innocence for more than a decade, ever since he was accused of molesting the son of a former girlfriend. In 2014, most of the charges against Kingrea were thrown out. But a jury found Kingrea guilty of an indecent liberties charge for the sexual touching of a child. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail and placed on the state Sex Offender Registry.

Kingrea has said the conviction damaged his ability to find employment and bars him from being able to drop off or pick up his own son – who has profound disabilities – at school.

In September 2020, Kingrea's accuser, now a grown man, wrote to Kingrea to say that he had lied about the sexual abuse and wished to set the record straight.

After sending the letter, Shawn Douglas Smith, 23, filed an affidavit with the court saying that his testimony against Kingrea had been false and that he realized that by saying so, he was putting himself in danger of being charged with perjury.

Kellerman filed a Writ of Actual Innocence with the appeals court asking that Kingrea's conviction be voided. The appeals court sent the case back to Montgomery County for an evidentiary hearing and directed Turk, who oversaw Kingrea's trial in 2014, to have Smith questioned by attorneys and to report back on several facets of his changed account.

Held on March 3, the evidentiary hearing's only witness was Smith, who said repeatedly that he had lied about Kingrea, then realized the extent of his wrongdoing during his own stint behind bars.

Smith was convicted in a 2020 Radford case of physically abusing his own daughter. During the incarceration that followed, Smith said, he reflected on what his false testimony had put Kingrea through and decided to try to make amends.

At the March 3 hearing, Brandon Wrobleski, a special assistant for investigations in the Virginia attorney general’s office, argued that Turk should put more trust in Smith's 2014 version of events, rather than his recent recantation, which he called “incredible and unworthy of belief.”

But Turk, in the finding of fact that he returned to the appeals court, said that Smith appeared "sincere and conscientious" in stating that Kingrea did not sexually abuse him.

"Mr. Smith presented as a genuinely remorseful individual who provided credible testimony in direct conflict with his own personal interest," Turk wrote in his finding.

Turk reported to the appeals court that Smith said that all of his prior accounts of Kingrea's sexual abuse – including to a counselor and investigators, at Kingrea's preliminary hearing and trial, and at Smith's own sentencing in Radford – were false.

Turk also found that Smith said neither Kingrea nor anyone else had influenced his decision to recant; and that Smith's recantation, which he had decided on in 2020, was unavailable to Kingrea's defense at the time of Kingrea's 2014 conviction.

There is no set timetable for the appeals court to rule on Kingrea's guilt or innocence.

