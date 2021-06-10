Killing of Smith called 'irrational,' defense called discriminatory

"We say 'at least' because too often these deaths go unreported — or misreported," Roberts wrote. "Since HRC started tracking this violence in 2013, we have never witnessed so many deaths by this point in the year."

To charge a hate crime, prosecutors would have to determine whether the defendant acted with a bias as defined under the law, according to Timothy Heaphy, who served as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia under President Barack Obama’s administration.

“They'd look to his statements about this incident, other comments he may have made about sexual orientation or other manifestations of bias that would prove that his violence against this victim … was motivated by such bias rather than some other issue,” Heaphy wrote in an email.

Heaphy, who is now chief counsel at the University of Virginia, said the offender in such a case may claim that he was acting out of shock or surprise at the victim’s gender, or that deception was involved.

“I'm not sure what the evidence is in this case beyond news reports, though that is what the federal investigators would be looking for,” he wrote.