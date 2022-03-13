Last man sentenced in Radford fight, shooting case

A Radford man was sentenced last week to serve nine years and 10 months behind bars, wrapping up a case that began in November 2019 with a fight at a party, then a wild drive around the city with men firing shots from a car window.

At a Monday hearing in Radford Circuit Court, Marquay Christopher Lee Alston, 22, received a 15-year prison term for his conviction last year of aggravated malicious wounding, five years for shooting from a vehicle, and 12 months for reckless handling of a firearm. The terms of incarceration are to be suspended after Alston serves the nine years and 10 months, Judge Joey Showalter said.

The active sentence was the midpoint of a range recommended by state guidelines.

Alston’s time behind bars was the longest assigned in the case, which also involved Terelle O’Shay Maurice Todd, 22, of Dublin, and Michael Antoine Lassiter, 27, of Smithfield. In 2020, Lassiter was sentenced to serve four years; and Todd, six months.

Alston’s sentencing followed two bench trials, on separate charges, at which he was found guilty.

According to statements made in December at Alston’s second trial, and by Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak after the trial, the three men’s arrests followed a party in the Copper Beech apartment complex where there was a fight. Alston punched someone, knocking teeth out. Alston, Todd and Lassiter then went on a ride around Radford, with another man driving, and fired a pistol out the window.

No one was injured by the gunshots, but calls from alarmed residents had police scrambling around the city, Rehak said at an earlier hearing.

