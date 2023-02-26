The last charges from the long-running Radford University fraternity brawl case were resolved Friday, two years after a pair of fraternities joined forces to attack the house of a third.

In a plea agreement, Joshua Dixon Markwood, 22, of Radford, was convicted of three misdemeanors: assault by mob and amended charges of disorderly conduct and destroying property. Circuit Court Judge Joey Showalter imposed $1,000 in fines, plus an eight-month jail sentence on each charge with all of the time suspended.

Additionally, Markwood is to join other convicted defendants in paying restitution of $8,765.94.

The plea agreement presented by Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jason Annis and defense attorney Chris Kowalczuk of Roanoke mirrored agreements worked out for other defendants in the case. Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak has said that in plea negotiations, he sought felony convictions for defendants actually involved in the fight that broke out on Feb. 22, 2021, at the Delta Chi house on Fairfax Street, while charges were reduced to misdemeanors for people who damaged property but may not have actually gone inside the Delta Chi house to join the scuffle.

In all, 10 people were convicted for having some part in the incident. Charges were dropped against another three people. All those charged were then-current or former Radford University students.

Rehak has said that the fight came after a period of "escalating prank revenge" sparked by a stolen speaker and a missing fraternity flag.

According to prosecutors' summaries of the case at earlier hearings, on the night of the brawl, 40 or 50 people associated with the fraternities Alpha Sigma Phi and Phi Kappa Sigma surrounded the Delta Chi house. They broke windows and some people entered the house and fought with occupants. The fracas was caught on videos that were passed around online afterward.