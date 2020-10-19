Lawsuit advances against Pulaski County investigator who secured indictment for wrong person

Because Cressell was seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed, and because the litigation of the suit is still in a preliminary phase, the law called on the judge to resolve factual questions in Trail's favor. With that as a caveat, Cullen ruled that Cressell did not provide the details to the grand jury — and, had he done so, the jury would have been unwilling to indict Linda Trail.

"His omission of those facts from his testimony was reckless,” the ruling said.

Linda Trail was indicted on a charge of distributing a controlled substance and a warrant was issued for her arrest. However, Cressell did not immediately find and arrest her because the regional drug task force to which he belonged relied on patrol deputies to make arrests, according to court filings.

Between one and a half and two years later, Cressell arrested Lynn Trail during an unrelated case, according to the lawsuit. Cressell then knew that Linda Trail was not the diazepam dealer from 2013, the suit said, but the deputy “made no effort” to invalidate the still-unserved warrant against her.

In 2017, North Carolina authorities went to see Linda Trail about an unrelated case, discovered her Virginia arrest warrant and took her into custody. She had lived in North Carolina for years.