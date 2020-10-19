Lawsuit advances against Pulaski County investigator who secured indictment for wrong person

A drug investigator with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office faces a civil lawsuit for obtaining a grand jury indictment against the wrong person, leading to her arrest and temporary incarceration, a judge ruled.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen wrote last week that preliminary evidence suggests the mix-up resulted from Sgt. David S. Cressell’s failure to perform basic investigative tasks and give complete grand jury testimony.
Linda Trail of North Carolina is requesting unspecified compensation from Cressell for the nearly nine days she spent incarcerated in 2017 before authorities discovered the error.
The court on Oct. 13 rejected Cressell's request to terminate the civil rights case against him, entitling Trail and her attorney to prepare for the possibility of a trial in Roanoke federal court. She claims her rights against malicious prosecution were violated. Her suit was filed in 2019 and updated in April.
Trail has the same last name as a woman against whom authorities had evidence. But she has a different first name from the person identified by a police informant, the ruling said.
Cressell sought unsuccessfully to invoke qualified immunity as a shield to further litigation, by claiming he had probable cause to obtain an indictment of Trail. But Cressell’s failure to probe beneath the surface, such as by consulting law enforcement databases and obtaining an up-to-date photograph of Trail before seeking her indictment, undermined his argument, the ruling said.
“A reasonably well-trained officer in Cressell’s shoes would have known that probable cause was lacking” for Trail’s indictment, Cullen wrote.
Neither side disputes the most relevant facts of the case, said Cullen, the former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia who became a federal judge last month.
In September 2013, Cressell, a sergeant in the criminal investigation division at the sheriff's office, used a confidential informant to buy diazepam pills from a woman at a Pulaski County home, and relied on information from a law enforcement colleague to establish the suspected dealer’s name. The colleague, Det. Daniel Grim with the Pulaski Police Department, provided the name Linda Trail, referencing a town of Pulaski police report from an earlier incident at the same address that contained the name in error, according to filings.
Cressell obtained a years-old photograph of Linda Trail from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and showed the informant, who was not able to identify Trail as the source of the pills, the ruling said. In addition, the informant identified the seller as Lynn Trail, the ruling said.
Cressell failed to resolve the name discrepancy or obtain a more recent photo, the ruling said, before naming Linda Trail as the suspect in grand jury testimony 10 months later.
No transcript of the grand jury hearing is available, so Cressell was asked whether he gave grand jurors the details that did not quite add up, such as the first-name discrepancy, the ruling said. Cassell said he couldn't remember.
Because Cressell was seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed, and because the litigation of the suit is still in a preliminary phase, the law called on the judge to resolve factual questions in Trail's favor. With that as a caveat, Cullen ruled that Cressell did not provide the details to the grand jury — and, had he done so, the jury would have been unwilling to indict Linda Trail.
"His omission of those facts from his testimony was reckless,” the ruling said.
Linda Trail was indicted on a charge of distributing a controlled substance and a warrant was issued for her arrest. However, Cressell did not immediately find and arrest her because the regional drug task force to which he belonged relied on patrol deputies to make arrests, according to court filings.
Between one and a half and two years later, Cressell arrested Lynn Trail during an unrelated case, according to the lawsuit. Cressell then knew that Linda Trail was not the diazepam dealer from 2013, the suit said, but the deputy “made no effort” to invalidate the still-unserved warrant against her.
In 2017, North Carolina authorities went to see Linda Trail about an unrelated case, discovered her Virginia arrest warrant and took her into custody. She had lived in North Carolina for years.
She spent a week in a North Carolina jail and was transferred to a holding cell in Pulaski County. There, a different sheriff's deputy, whom the judge described as "conscientious," determined that she was not the person who had committed the pill offense and arranged her release, filings said.
Cressell’s defense attorneys cited prior court rulings that found that “an officer must conduct some sort of investigation and at a minimum assemble facts that link the suspect to the crime.” Cressell did this, they argued.
Police investigations “need not be perfect or turn over every stone,” and law enforcement officials can rely on information from each other, the defense argued.
“A reasonable officer in the same circumstances would have believed that there was probable cause to seek an indictment of Linda Trail based on Detective Grim’s identification,” the defense argued.
