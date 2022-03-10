Lawsuit challenging bans from Roanoke Walmart property dismissed

A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a man who contended that he, and at least 1,000 others, were unlawfully banned from a Roanoke Walmart.

Jeremiah Henderson had claimed that the Roanoke Police Department did not have authority to issue a letter instructing him not to return to the Walmart at Valley View Mall after a 2018 altercation.

Asserting that at least 1,000 people had been treated the same way, Henderson asked a federal judge to invalidate all of the police actions, called trespass bar letters, dating back to at least 1997.

Although the police department was the designated enforcer of trespassing laws at Walmart, Henderson claimed that it did not receive the required authorization from the proper corporate entity of the retail giant.

His lawsuit against the city of Roanoke was dismissed in December 2020 by U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen, who ruled that Henderson failed to state a claim that his constitutional rights were violated.

Henderson appealed, and on Wednesday the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Cullen’s decision.

The court actions do not affect anyone else who might have been improperly banned from Walmart, according to Gary Bowman, a Roanoke attorney who represented Henderson.

On Oct. 15, 2018, Henderson — who at the time was in his late 70s and suffering from several health conditions — was leaving Walmart when a sales associate asked to see his receipt for a recent purchase.

Henderson refused, and the police were called.

In a flap that followed, Henderson reached toward the arm of another Walmart employee and was then placed in handcuffs by Roanoke police officer Austin McClain, according to court filings.

At the time, Walmart officials said they did not want to file charges, and Henderson was released after McClain gave him a trespass bar letter at the request of the store.

Two days later, Henderson filed a complaint with the Roanoke Police Department, stating that McClain had been “aggressive, inappropriate, biased and prejudiced.”

McClain then returned to the Walmart and again asked if employees wanted to file charges. At the police officer’s urging, Henderson was charged with assault and battery. That charge was later dismissed by a general district court judge.

In addition to suing the city of Roanoke over the trespass bar letter, Henderson filed a federal lawsuit that accused McClain of excessive force and malicious prosecution.

Cullen dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that the officer had probable cause and used only the amount of force necessary. In a separate opinion Wednesday, the 4th Circuit upheld Cullen’s ruling in that case as well.

