Lawyer says Etute was victim of catfishing, acted in self defense as murder trial begins

CHRISTIANSBURG — Isimemen David Etute's jury trial began Wednesday with agreement that the former Virginia Tech linebacker beat his Tinder date to death after discovering that he was a man, not a woman.

But as they began to lay out the details of the case — a volatile mix of sex, violence, gender identity, race, and college football — prosecution and defense had very different ideas of who was the actual victim.

"There's not a lot to unpack in this case," Montgomery County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jason Morgan said in his opening statement. "… Jerry Paul Smith didn't deserve to die."

But defense attorney Jimmy Turk of Radford described Smith, the 40-year-old restaurant project manager slain by Etute, as the aggressor.

"Jerry Smith is nothing less than a sexual predator victimizing young males … and Isi Etute is one of the victims," Turk said.

Jurors are scheduled to return Thursday to the county's circuit court to continue considering the second-degree murder charge against Etute. Turk said that his client, now 19 and living in Virginia Beach, will testify.

The trial comes nearly a year after Smith's May 31 death in his Blacksburg apartment.

Prosecution and defense said that Smith, a white, gay man, presented himself online as a woman named Angie Renee. He and Etute, Black and then a freshman member of Tech's football team, matched on Tinder and had an encounter in April 2021 in Smith's apartment that included Smith performing oral sex on Etute, then giving him $50, attorneys said.

Turk said that Smith used the female persona, which he said Smith maintained in person by keeping his apartment lights out and wearing a hoodie that concealed his face, to "lure primarily young Black males … and use them for his own sexual gratification."

Smith and Etute's second encounter, on May 31, was prompted by Etute's growing doubts about whether he had been with a woman or a man, attorneys said.

Blacksburg Police Detective Ryan Hite walked jurors through security videos from Smith's apartment building that showed Etute and two other now-former members of the Hokie football team, Jalen Hampton and Jordan Brunson, at Smith's door on the night of May 31.

Hampton arrived first, alone, and went inside, then ran back out about five minutes later, looking back over his shoulder as he left. Someone, thought to be Smith, Hite said, waved from Smith's door and called, "Bye!"

Twenty-seven minutes later, at 10:07 p.m., Hampton was back with the other two, and this time Etute went in. He ran out three minutes later, pulling off his sweatshirt as the three men hurried away.

Hite said that Etute later told police that he went to Smith's residence on May 31 intending to find out Smith's gender, and to engage in sexual acts again if Smith was a woman. Etute said that the apartment again was dark, that he told Smith — who he was still calling Angie — that he wanted to have intercourse. Etute said he bent Smith over a bed, pulled down the tights Smith wore, and groped what he thought was a genital area.

Then Etute used his phone's flashlight to illuminate Smith's face and saw facial hair, Hite said.

Hite recounted what Etute said he asked Smith: "Why didn't you just tell me you were a man? Why didn't you just tell me you were a dude?"

At that point, Etute told investigators, he punched Smith perhaps five times, and kicked or stomped him once when he was on the floor, Hite said. Photos showed jurors Smith's blood-covered face, the blood spattered up his bedroom wall and tracked along the floor of the apartment and down the hallway outside.

Etute told police that Smith was breathing when he left the apartment.

Hite said that Etute was distraught as he described the interactions with Smith. When asked why he was so emotional, Etute said that it was because he had had oral sex with a man, Hite said.

Etute's statement to police included nothing about Smith fighting back or about Etute feeling afraid for his life, Hite said.

That ran counter to something that Turk described repeatedly in his opening statement — as Smith was battered, he reached repeatedly toward the bed as if to get a weapon. Police would later find a knife between Smith's mattress and box springs. But Det. Heather Rose-Semple of the Blacksburg Police Department said that the knife could only be seen after officers lifted the mattress off the bed.

Turk said that Etute did not tell police about Smith's reach for a possible weapon because officers never asked him. He said that Etute did tell a friend about the reach.

Turk told jurors he thought that after they heard all the evidence, including the defense evidence to be presented Thursday, they would find that Etute acted in self-defense.

Or if jurors decided Etute bore any guilt, Turk said, they might consider that Etute did not intend to kill anyone and convict him of a lesser charge of manslaughter.

Other testimony Wednesday included a somber account from John Smith of finding his brother's body on June 1, 2021. John Smith said he went to check on his brother when he didn't answer his phone, which was uncharacteristic, and discovered the apartment door open. Jerry Smith's body was on the floor in his bedroom, John Smith said.

Turk questioned John Smith closely about his brother's online activity and sounded incredulous that John Smith did not know that his brother portrayed himself as a woman online. After all, Turk said, John Smith's wife had known.

"I didn't approve of being gay," John Smith said, sounding said. "So I wasn't up with that."

Jurors also heard a description of Smith's wounds from Dr. Amy Tharp of the state medical examiner's office. Both Smith's cheekbones and most of the other bones in his face had been broken, Tharp said, and he had bleeding and swelling inside his brain.

Smith's injuries included having multiple teeth knocked out, Tharpe said.

Attorney Cliff Harrison, part of the defense team, asked if Smith had lost a front tooth at some earlier point. Tharpe said that no, the loss was recent.

Harrison then introduced a picture of Smith, taken when he was alive and well, and lacking a front tooth.

The prosecution is to wrap up its evidence Thursday, then the defense will put on its case.

Staff writers Mike Niziolek and Emma Coleman contributed information to this story.

