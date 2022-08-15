Leader of Roanoke street gang sentenced to 37 years in prison

Sean “Denk” Guerrant, who led a Roanoke street gang that dealt drugs, recruited members from city high schools and carried out the killings of two young men, was sentenced Monday to 37 years in prison.

“This madness has to stop,” U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski said in imposing a sentence called for by a plea agreement struck last year.

“It’s just madness that young people felt like they could run around our streets and shoot each other.”

Guerrant, 31, was the undisputed leader of the Rollin’ 30s Crips, which he formed about five years ago after learning of the Los Angeles-based gang while serving prison time for an earlier murder.

“The hurt and pain I caused is totally my fault, and I’m sorry for what I’ve done,” Guerrant told the judge in Roanoke’s federal court before the sentence was imposed.

“Out of respect for them,” he said of the family members of his two victims, “I am not going to ask for their forgiveness, because I don’t deserve it.”

In June 2017, 17-year-old Nickalas Lee was shot to death — just two weeks after graduating from Patrick Henry High School — as part of a falling out with the gang. The following year, 23-year old Markel Girty was shot and killed after a dispute broke out about the marijuana he was carrying.

Guerrant was not present for either killing, but prosecutors said he directed them as leader of the street gang.

