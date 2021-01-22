Lexington police investigate report of suspicious traffic stop

Lexington authorities are investigating a report that a man claiming to be a campus officer pulled over a young woman and tried to persuade her to get out of her car.

The incident happened Thursday night near Washington & Lee University’s soccer fields, according to a public advisory circulated by the Lexington Police Department.

The man, described as driving a small blue Ford with a blue bubble light on its roof, claimed he was a W&L officer and said he stopped the woman because her brake light was out, officials wrote.

After looking over her information, he said he had the wrong vehicle and her lights were fine. But then he asked her to get out and check her brake lights.

The woman declined and the man told her that she was free to go, officials wrote. He also left and was last seen driving westbound on U.S. 60.

The man was described as white, thin, possibly in his 50s, with balding gray hair and wire-rim glasses. His height was estimated at around 5 feet and 9 inches.

He was described as wearing a blue polo shirt, black pants and what looked like an officer’s duty belt at the time.

Anyone with information about a man or a vehicle matching these descriptions is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at 540-463-9177. Anonymous tips also can be left at 540-462-3708.

