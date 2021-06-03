Link between Virginia Tech football player suspect and restaurant worker homicide victim murky in Blacksburg case

West recalled that the first time he and Smith talked, Smith told him that his husband was the "district attorney" for a neighboring state. He also told West that his parents owned Carilion Clinic.

“He was eccentric, that's for sure,” West said. "He would talk about his political connections. He talked a power game."

Smith was a fixture in Blacksburg over the last few years, working at local establishments that included Centro Taco Bar, Black Hen and D.P. Dough.

West was a former co-owner at Black Hen, but their time at the establishment never overlapped. West said the last time he saw Smith was two weeks ago.

Centro Taco Bar co-owner Saulo Gonzales said Smith was a project manager at the location and was working on the restaurant’s planned expansion. He declined to elaborate on how long Smith had been working in the role or on his job responsibilities.

He also said Smith was a frequent visitor at the location, and that most nights he stopped in, he ordered a single Michelob Ultra and kept to himself.

Gonzales said he was surprised to learn from news coverage that Smith lived right around the corner from his restaurant.