Lynchburg man pleads no contest to murder, resolving 2017 Roanoke homicide

Horsley himself said little, but he apologized to Liptak's survivors, who were not present.

Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Sheri Jones ran through a summary of the prosecution's evidence.

Jones said police were called at about 6:15 a.m. Dec. 7, 2017. Witnesses on Patterson told officers they heard a pair of gunshots and saw two men running to a Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Liptak died from a gunshot wound to the pelvis and abdomen, Jones said, and although two .45-caliber shell casings were found at the scene, a single .45 slug caused his death. Investigators found $1,000 cash still in his possession.

The case went cold across that winter, but Jones said a jail inmate in Lynchburg later volunteered information about the shooting, which he claimed he'd heard from Horsley. The investigation soon linked Horsley to a PT Cruiser and to another man, Kristopher Ryan White, who named Horsley as the shooter.

Horsley at that time was in federal custody in Washington, D.C. — for reasons that remain unclear — and while he maintained that White was the point man in the mugging, he acknowledged being present with a gun, which he said had gone off by accident, twice, during a struggle that ensued.