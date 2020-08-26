Lynchburg man pleads no contest to murder, resolving 2017 Roanoke homicide

It’s been nearly three years since police found 56-year-old Daniel Franklin Liptak lying in the front yard of a home on Patterson Avenue in southwest Roanoke, just after sunrise.
Liptak had been shot once in the lower back but, even so, he'd managed to call 911 and to tell police he'd been attacked and wounded during a mugging.
Although rushed to a hospital by ambulance, Liptak soon died from his injuries, a little less than three weeks before Christmas 2017.
Months passed with no arrests, but the following summer Durwin Alexander Horsely, a Lynchburg man in his late teens, was indicted by a Roanoke grand jury on counts of first-degree murder and using a firearm to commit that crime.
Wednesday morning, Horsley, now 22, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and the gun charge.
He got a decade and a half to serve: 30 years for Liptak’s slaying, which will be suspended after he serves 12, plus another three for his use of a pistol. Two other, later charges against Horsley — attempted robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm — were dropped.
Judge Onzlee Ware accepted Horsley's plea agreement.
"I think you made a reasoned and mature decision," Ware told him. "I hope you can carry that kind of thinking over to after your release."
Horsley himself said little, but he apologized to Liptak's survivors, who were not present.
Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Sheri Jones ran through a summary of the prosecution's evidence.
Jones said police were called at about 6:15 a.m. Dec. 7, 2017. Witnesses on Patterson told officers they heard a pair of gunshots and saw two men running to a Chrysler PT Cruiser.
Liptak died from a gunshot wound to the pelvis and abdomen, Jones said, and although two .45-caliber shell casings were found at the scene, a single .45 slug caused his death. Investigators found $1,000 cash still in his possession.
The case went cold across that winter, but Jones said a jail inmate in Lynchburg later volunteered information about the shooting, which he claimed he'd heard from Horsley. The investigation soon linked Horsley to a PT Cruiser and to another man, Kristopher Ryan White, who named Horsley as the shooter.
Horsley at that time was in federal custody in Washington, D.C. — for reasons that remain unclear — and while he maintained that White was the point man in the mugging, he acknowledged being present with a gun, which he said had gone off by accident, twice, during a struggle that ensued.
Horsley's case was slated for a December jury trial. A conviction for first-degree murder could have brought him up to life in prison, but Jones said a trial also brought the prospect of a lesser offense or even acquittal.
Defense attorney Chris Kowalczuk echoed the risks his client faced with a jury. While he acknowledged that Horsley was armed the morning of the shooting, he said it was White who'd brought Horsley to Roanoke and further argued that the evidence did not support a charge of first-degree murder.
Horsley's 15-year sentence fell slightly below judicial sentencing guidelines, which Jones said ranged from roughly 16 to 21½ years.
But Horsley also carries 4½ years in suspended time from 2016 convictions for car theft and felony eluding. His convictions this week violate the terms of his probation, and he could now see some of that time imposed. He is due to appear in Lynchburg Circuit Court on those matters in January.
White was charged in Roanoke in 2018 with attempting to rob Liptak, but his case was dropped that summer, court records show.
According to an obituary, Daniel Liptak graduated from William Byrd High School in 1979 and attended Virginia Tech. For more than a decade, he was an information technology specialist for the U.S. Senate, his memorial said, and more recently he had worked in Roanoke as an auto body technician.
