'Main seller' in Icy Roads meth case pleads guilty, sent to rehab

Akers and his wife, Kristina June Akers, also 32, “were Belcher’s main sellers, selling for him every day,” said another defendant who became a witness in the case, prosecutors said.

Kristina Akers’ charges have not yet come to trial.

The evidence summary said that from November 2018 to January 2020, according to witnesses, Belcher would go to Georgia two to three times per week to obtain meth that would be distributed in the New River Valley.

Clay Akers told investigators that he used meth and that between August and October 2019, Belcher would bring Akers and his wife a quarter-ounce of meth each week to sell. Akers said that he had gone to Georgia with Belcher to get meth, the evidence summary said.

Another witness said that in July 2019, Belcher brought eight ounces of meth to the Akers’ home to break down into smaller amounts for sale. The Akers’ two young children were in the home, though in a different room, while the drugs were being divided, which led to the child abuse and neglect charge, Pettitt said.

Clay Akers was arrested at the home of another defendant and a bag of meth and drug paraphernalia was found in his car, the evidence summary said.

