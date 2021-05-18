Malpractice verdict leads to bar scrutiny and 3½-year suspension for Roanoke lawyer Covati

The state bar also found Covati in violation of bookkeeping standards for accepting $1,100 in fees from Phillips but not depositing the money into his trust account or banking it for safekeeping, as is required.

According to the agreement, Covati was found in further violation of bar rules in relation to a case he took on last year, when he was retained by a Bedford County woman facing two years in prison for a probation violation.

The bar's summary of that more recent issue said Jacqueline Carson was due to report to custody on Aug. 6. It said a mutual friend introduced Carson and her spouse to Covati, who on July 27 accepted an advance of $2,000 — cash delivered to Covati at his home by that mutual friend — so that Covati would ask for a delay before Carson had to report, then seek to have her sentence reconsidered.

No such requests were filed, the summary said, and after being unable to reach Covati, Carson turned herself in on her report date and began serving her sentence.

Over the next two weeks, Carson's spouse, Kristal Winder, filed a complaint against the attorney, the summary said. She also demanded he refund her the $2,000, which he did.