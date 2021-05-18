Malpractice verdict leads to bar scrutiny and 3½-year suspension for Roanoke lawyer Covati

An embattled Roanoke lawyer, who owes a former client more than $742,000 from a malpractice verdict, saw a lengthy suspension of his law license this week following a Virginia State Bar hearing.
Attorney Charles "C.J." Covati will not be allowed to practice law in Virginia for 3½ years, according to a settlement approved by the bar disciplinary board during a virtual hearing Monday.
"Mr. Covati actually endorsed an agreed disposition that basically admits to everything in the certification," a summary of his case, assistant bar counsel Paulo Franco said at that meeting.
Covati, 54, was admitted to the state bar in 2002 and has worked as an attorney in the Roanoke Valley ever since. In the past he served as a substitute judge in local courts and, in 2016, asked to be considered for a Roanoke General District Court judgeship but wasn't appointed.
Monday's hearing focused on Covati's handling of a 2016 divorce case, as well as an incident in 2020 in which he accepted a retainer to represent a client, then failed to perform services, bar documents said.
In the first matter, Covati was sued in 2019 for $1 million by Stacy Bush Phillips, whose primary complaint was that he had drafted a faulty 2016 separation agreement, which ultimately led to her losing about $1,670 a month in spousal support, money she would have received until either she or her ex-husband died.
When her case was heard in Montgomery County Circuit Court over the summer, Phillips' claims proved persuasive.
“There are no material questions of fact regarding [Covati’s] liability to plaintiff for acts of malpractice,” Judge Robert Turk wrote in his order last July.
Turk further found that Covati's later actions in the case, as he attempted to correct the flawed separation agreement, “were fraudulent, and meant to gain unfair advantage at trial, including knowingly and intentionally making material false statements of fact to the Court.”
Therein lay Covati's larger issue, according to the bar counsel.
"A malpractice action does not necessarily give rise to an ethical violation, but the fact that it was concealed and it was done so by making false statements to the court is what the real problem is," Franco said Monday. "And Mr. Covati has owned up to that."
After he was sued, Covati chose to represent himself but did not participate in the court proceedings as the case moved forward. He was absent when Turk ruled that Phillips was entitled to damages, fees and interest totaling $742,297.34.
Last month, Phillips' attorney said efforts to collect that sum through garnishments have been unsuccessful.
Covati's handling of Phillips' case, in part, led to his being brought before the Virginia State Bar Disciplinary Board this week. According to the document released Monday, he was found in violation of numerous rules of professional conduct with regard to competence, conflict of interest, fairness to opposing counsel, making false statements and general misconduct.
The state bar also found Covati in violation of bookkeeping standards for accepting $1,100 in fees from Phillips but not depositing the money into his trust account or banking it for safekeeping, as is required.
According to the agreement, Covati was found in further violation of bar rules in relation to a case he took on last year, when he was retained by a Bedford County woman facing two years in prison for a probation violation.
The bar's summary of that more recent issue said Jacqueline Carson was due to report to custody on Aug. 6. It said a mutual friend introduced Carson and her spouse to Covati, who on July 27 accepted an advance of $2,000 — cash delivered to Covati at his home by that mutual friend — so that Covati would ask for a delay before Carson had to report, then seek to have her sentence reconsidered.
No such requests were filed, the summary said, and after being unable to reach Covati, Carson turned herself in on her report date and began serving her sentence.
Over the next two weeks, Carson's spouse, Kristal Winder, filed a complaint against the attorney, the summary said. She also demanded he refund her the $2,000, which he did.
When the bar reviewed Winder's complaint, it found that Covati had violated rules concerning diligent representation, communication with a client, financial record keeping and handling of funds, and termination of representation.
In the course of both cases, Covati claimed he suffered a stroke in August that left him unable to serve Carson or respond to Phillips' suit.
"[Covati] initially claimed he suffered the stroke on August 4, 2020," the summary said, but it added that he "posted on social media that he had suffered a stroke on Friday August 7, 2020, which is after the date that Ms. Carson had already turned herself in."
Although it said Covati promised to sign a release of medical reports regarding his claimed ailments, "the VSB has not been able to obtain ... full and complete records related to the stroke he stated he suffered."
Covati has not responded to requests for interviews, but he participated in Monday's bar teleconference and spoke briefly in his own defense.
He said the issues with Phillips' case were largely due to poor communication and his lack of familiarity with divorce law: "I simply didn't know."
Covati also told the board he suffered transient ischemic attacks, or mini-strokes, during the processing of the malpractice suit.
"I was not capable of responding or accessing information," he said. "The processing issues in my brain are not pronounced, just annoyingly difficult for a litigator.
"I'm about eight months, 10 months into recovery."
He told the board he felt the suspension was a fair resolution.
"It'll give me time to address processing issues and get checked out again by neurologists, and if I'm not capable of practicing again, I won't apply to be reinstated," Covati said.
