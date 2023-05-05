Longtime New River Valley bicycle shop owner Dave Abraham said that he was pulling in his outdoor display of bikes one evening last month when he was attacked, knocked down, handcuffed and kicked, then dragged away by a former employee.

Soon, according to an account that investigators filed in a search warrant, Abraham was loaded into his former employee's vehicle and driven to LewisGale Medical Center in Salem, where the employee claimed to be a United Nations officer and said that he wanted the injured Abraham placed in a psychiatric unit.

"In his warped mind, I'm the crazy one," Abraham, 69, said Friday.

He said that the April 14 assault caused a concussion and left him with lingering vision problems, along with an assortment of bruises and aches.

The former employee, Cameron Drew Dickerson, 34, of Dublin, now faces charges that include malicious wounding, strangling, robbery that causes a serious injury, counts of abduction in both Montgomery County and Salem, and two counts of impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Dickerson is being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail and is scheduled for preliminary hearings in Montgomery County General District Court on June 8 and in Salem General District Court on June 13.

The attorney representing Dickerson on the Montgomery County charges, Brad McConnell of Blacksburg, said that he is seeking a mental health evaluation for his client.

Abraham, who runs both Hokie Spokes in Blacksburg and the New Wheel shop in Radford, said that Dickerson worked for several months at his Radford store. But Abraham said that he fired Dickerson about six months ago because he suspected him of not turning in money collected for work on customers' bicycles.

After being fired, Dickerson returned and even pretended to still be an employee, Abraham said.

Dickerson has contacted reporters in past years to present himself as a candidate for Congress and as an official with the CIA. A Linked In page under Dickerson's name has a picture of with what are said to be football teammates at Tusculum University and lists jobs that include interim head football coach for a club program at Radford University in 2012, head football coach at Tusculum in 2014 and 2015, and since 2007, director of a CIA unit called Intelligence Advanced Analytics.

A search warrant filed by officers investigating the attack on Abraham said that Dickerson is "not connected with any local, state or federal law enforcement entity."

Abraham said Friday that Dickerson attacked him from behind outside Hokie Spokes and that they wrestled for about 10 minutes before the younger, larger man put him in handcuffs and dragged him inside. Abraham said that he remained bound for about two hours, first in his own store, then on a meandering trip to Salem.

Eventually, Dickerson took him into the LewisGale emergency room and sat with him, Abraham said. Hospital security officers declined to remove his handcuffs until police arrived, Abraham said.

"It was unbelievable," Abraham said of his experience with Dickerson. "I wouldn't treat a dog the way he treated me."