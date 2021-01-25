Man accused in 2020 northwest Roanoke shooting pleads to reduced charge

A man charged in a northwest Roanoke shooting that injured an acquaintance in early 2020 has resolved his criminal case through a plea agreement.
Donnoye Duwayne Foster, 26, was accused of malicious wounding, attempted murder and counts of using a gun to commit those offenses, but on Monday he pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of unlawful wounding and saw the others dropped.
Through his agreement, Foster got a four-year prison term, but that stint will be suspended with credit for time he's served since August, when he was ordered held without bond because felony drug possession charges arose against him while he was out on bail for the shooting.
Police were called just over a year ago, during the late-morning hours of Jan. 11, 2020, to Liberty Pines Apartments, where they found a man with a gunshot wound, prosecutors said.
According to Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney John McNeil, security video from the apartment complex shows the victim jumping from a speeding car that was later traced back to Foster. McNeil said the victim, who was hospitalized, said he owned Foster $20 and claimed that earlier that morning he had been ordered by Foster to get into his car.
At the preliminary hearing, the victim testified that while they were in the car, Foster confronted him about the debt and they drew handguns on each other — however, the victim's weapon was a BB pistol and Foster's was reportedly a .380 semi-automatic. That's when the shooting occurred.
"Whoever pulled out their gun first, we'll never know," McNeil said in court, and added that the fired slug went through the victim's arm and embedded itself in his chest. Doctors could not safely remove it, he said, but it eventually worked itself out of his body on its own. Based on the circumstances of the case, unlawful wounding was more appropriate than malicious wounding, he said.
Also in court, defense attorney Rob Dean claimed that text messages between the two men that morning show that the victim had invited Foster to meet up to smoke some marijuana. Dean said that while in the car together, the victim allegedly tried to rob him with the pellet gun, which Foster took to be an actual firearm.
"I was protecting myself ... protecting my life," said Foster, who, in remarks to the court, maintained his innocence.
"You need to reflect on what you should have done differently," Judge Onzlee Ware told him. "You've got an opportunity to change the way you think."
With regard to the drug charge that complicated Foster's bond status, he pleaded guilty last month to a reduced charge of simple possession of marijuana and was fined $25.
Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.