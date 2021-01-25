Man accused in 2020 northwest Roanoke shooting pleads to reduced charge

"Whoever pulled out their gun first, we'll never know," McNeil said in court, and added that the fired slug went through the victim's arm and embedded itself in his chest. Doctors could not safely remove it, he said, but it eventually worked itself out of his body on its own. Based on the circumstances of the case, unlawful wounding was more appropriate than malicious wounding, he said.

Also in court, defense attorney Rob Dean claimed that text messages between the two men that morning show that the victim had invited Foster to meet up to smoke some marijuana. Dean said that while in the car together, the victim allegedly tried to rob him with the pellet gun, which Foster took to be an actual firearm.

"I was protecting myself ... protecting my life," said Foster, who, in remarks to the court, maintained his innocence.

"You need to reflect on what you should have done differently," Judge Onzlee Ware told him. "You've got an opportunity to change the way you think."

With regard to the drug charge that complicated Foster's bond status, he pleaded guilty last month to a reduced charge of simple possession of marijuana and was fined $25.

