Man accused in March homicide of Roanoke woman faces new charges

New and more serious charges have been brought against a man already accused of killing a 33-year-old Roanoke woman last spring.
On Monday, Michael Tyrone Terry was directly indicted on counts of first-degree murder, rape and abduction in a fatal attack on Cassandra Starr Pizzi.
Pizzi was found dead from blunt-force trauma early March 27, in a small wooded area near an industrial stretch of Fourth Street in southeast Roanoke.
More than eight months passed before Terry was arrested Dec. 15, and he initially was charged with second-degree murder.
"Obviously we can't really say anything about the pending charges, other than that we feel the new charges are supported by the evidence produced from the lengthy investigation by the Roanoke Police Department and the Virginia Department of Forensic Science," Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney John McNeil wrote in an email on Monday.
According to search warrants filed last year, investigators focused on Terry after location data from an electronic device he used was found to have been in the area of the homicide. Police later seized a pair of his sneakers, three cellphones and a sample of his DNA.
Terry, 40, has not yet been arraigned on the charges against him, and it was not immediately clear whether he has legal representation in the case.
In a separate incident from 2008, Terry received eight years in prison for breaking into a house in southwest Roanoke and attempting to rape an 18-year-old woman in her bedroom.
In that case, the victim's stepfather awoke to the sound of an attack in his home and wound up grappling with the intruder, who managed to escape. Terry at first pleaded not guilty to attempted rape and to breaking and entering, but during his trial — which included video footage, physical evidence and testimony by the victim and her stepfather — he changed his pleas to no contest and admitted he had been in the house.
Detectives investigating that attack had been drawn to Terry in part because of his prior conviction two years earlier for breaking into a home on Dale Avenue.
The victim in that 2006 case testified she awoke to find a man standing over her, but when she screamed, he hit her and fled. The man had removed an air conditioner to get inside her home and had left muddy footprints, according to reports from the time. A tracking dog led police to Terry's house on 13th Street and investigators matched his shoes to the footprints they found on Dale. Terry later pleaded guilty to breaking and entering and got a four-year sentence that was suspended after 30 days.
Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.