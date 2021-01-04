Man accused in March homicide of Roanoke woman faces new charges

In a separate incident from 2008, Terry received eight years in prison for breaking into a house in southwest Roanoke and attempting to rape an 18-year-old woman in her bedroom.

In that case, the victim's stepfather awoke to the sound of an attack in his home and wound up grappling with the intruder, who managed to escape. Terry at first pleaded not guilty to attempted rape and to breaking and entering, but during his trial — which included video footage, physical evidence and testimony by the victim and her stepfather — he changed his pleas to no contest and admitted he had been in the house.

Detectives investigating that attack had been drawn to Terry in part because of his prior conviction two years earlier for breaking into a home on Dale Avenue.

The victim in that 2006 case testified she awoke to find a man standing over her, but when she screamed, he hit her and fled. The man had removed an air conditioner to get inside her home and had left muddy footprints, according to reports from the time. A tracking dog led police to Terry's house on 13th Street and investigators matched his shoes to the footprints they found on Dale. Terry later pleaded guilty to breaking and entering and got a four-year sentence that was suspended after 30 days.

Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.