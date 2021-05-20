Man accused last summer in Roanoke teen's slaying sees trial delayed until 2022

The court case of a Roanoke man charged with murder after a fatal shooting last summer has been delayed until next year.

Brandon Alejandro Calderon-Damian, 19, is now slated to be tried by a jury starting Jan. 10.

Calderon-Damian is accused of shooting and killing Anthony Na'Tee Davis, 17, last summer in the 5000 block of Valley View Boulevard.

A search warrant said the incident occurred outside a hotel around 3 a.m. June 27. Officers at the scene found a Davis suffering from a gunshot wound, and he later died from his injuries.

Calderon-Damian's trial initially was scheduled for February but was postponed when a new lawyer was appointed to represent him. The more recent delay was approved at a Roanoke Circuit Court hearing Thursday to allow that attorney more time to continue reviewing the evidence, which he said was considerable.

Calderon-Damian, who has already waived his right to a speedy trial, remains held without bond in the Botetourt County Jail.

Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.

