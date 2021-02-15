Man accused of destroying memorial for Pulaski County sheriff's deputy who died in crash

A driver allegedly crashed into a roadside memorial to a Pulaski County sheriff's deputy who died last month in a wreck.

John Logan Davidson was charged with intentional destruction of property, reckless driving and failing to report an accident, according to a news release issued Monday by Pulaski County Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Griffith.

Sheriff Mike Worrell wrote in an email that the charges stemmed from the destruction of a flags-and-flowers memorial to Deputy Perry Hodge, who died in an early morning crash last month on U.S. 11 in Pulaski County. The damage to the memorial occurred late Saturday night or early Sunday, Worrell wrote in an email.

Griffith declined Monday to say what Davidson is said to have done, beyond reciting the three charges. Griffith said that he did not have Davidson's age or community of address available. On Monday evening, Davidson's charges had not been listed yet in online Pulaski County court records.

Hodge died in a Jan. 14 wreck that occurred just after 4 a.m. when a southbound pickup truck was reported to have crossed into the northbound lanes and ran head on into Hodge's pickup. A search warrant said that a witness saw the crash and that Hodge moved as far to the right as he could and brought his vehicle to a stop before the collision.