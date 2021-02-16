Man admits breaking into 2 Roanoke businesses, denies he hit church

A Roanoke man has admitted he broke into two Orange Avenue businesses on the same night last fall, but he denies he burglarized a Melrose Avenue church.

Charles Lee Lavender, 60, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of burglary, at the CVS in the 1900 block of Orange and the Advance Auto a few blocks east.

He got one year to serve, must pay $250 in restitution and is banned from all city branches of CVS and Advance. He made no comments at the hearing.

Prosecutors said that just before midnight Nov. 10, Lavender smashed a glass door at CVS and took several cartons of Busch beer. Police investigated, ran security recordings and reportedly recognized Lavender, who also wore a distinctively patterned coat.

Less than two hours later, a similar break-in occurred at the Advance Auto in the 1000 block of Orange. That also yielded video, again with Lavender seen forcing entry in the same garment and leaving with goods, prosecutors said.

Police found him later that night on Melrose, a block south of the midpoint between CVS and Advance. Lavender was wearing the coat seen in the video, prosecutors said, and several cans of Busch beer were found nearby.