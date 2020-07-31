Man admits guilt in fatal shooting as Roanoke gang case advances

The prosecution is also about the 2017 shooting death of Nickalas Lee, 17. Kasey agreed that the prosecution narrative correctly placed him at the scene of that killing also and described his role in it.

The narrative gave this account: Lee was in hot water with the gang over a belief that he had associated with members of a rival gang. The same was true for another person identified in court only as D.F. Sean Denzel Guerrant, identified by authorities as the leader of the Rollin’ 30 Crips, ordered Lee to kill D.F. But at the time and place when the killing was supposed to occur, D.F. fled. Kasey and alleged gang member Demonte Rashod Mack turned on Lee and fired guns as Lee fled. They chased him down, at which point Mack shot Lee in the back. Police found Lee alive but he died a short time later.

Guerrant and Mack have pleaded not guilty. They are scheduled for trial Oct. 5 at the Poff federal building. The trial is scheduled to run four weeks.