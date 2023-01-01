 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested after New Year's Day standoff in Radford neighborhood

A New Year's Day standoff in a Radford neighborhood ended with officers arresting a man for domestic assault and battery.

Jonathan N. Jarels, 20, of Radford, is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

In a statement in a police department news release, Chief Jeff Dodson thanked Virginia State Police and Virginia Tech's police department for help and said he was thankful for the skill and training of the city SWAT team.

According to a the news release, city officers were called at about 10:15 a.m. to a disturbance in the 2000 block of Second Street. A man was reported to have threatened to shoot officers and himself, the news release said.

Officers found a man barricaded in a residence. The man was accused of assaulting a female victim, the news release said. Radford's SWAT team was sent to the scene, along with state police negotiators. Virginia Tech police also provided resources, the news release said.

An almost five-hour standoff ensued, then the man, identified as Jarels, was arrested without further incident. The charge filed against him is a misdemeanor.

Other details of the incident, such as Jarels' precise relationship with the alleged victim, were not released.

Jonathan Jarels

Jonathan Jarels

 Radford Police Department

 

