A man wanted from Appomattox County and Lynchburg on multiple felony charges was arrested in Vinton Wednesday afternoon following a lengthy police pursuit.

Henry Broderick Pack V was charged with felony eluding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Wednesday evening.

The sheriff's office said that its investigators had received word that Pack was wanted in Appomattox County for six counts of felony eluding and one count of driving on a revoked license, a charge related to a DUI incident. He was wanted in Lynchburg for a probation violation.

The Bedford sheriff's office said members of its vice unit and community action team located a vehicle Wednesday that investigators believed Pack was driving.

Investigators attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle in Moneta, at the intersection of Moneta Road and Diamond Hill Road.

"The vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit began," the sheriff's office said. The pursuit continued "for several miles" through Franklin County, Roanoke County and Vinton.

In Vinton, police deployed spike strips and "deflated both driver side tires" on Pack's vehicle. Pack stopped the vehicle in a funeral home parking lot in the 600 block of Hardy Road, where he was arrested, the sheriff's office said.

Pack is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.