Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound, Roanoke police say

Police are investigating after a man showed up at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital early Sunday with a gunshot wound.

Officers went to the hospital about 2:30 a.m. to speak with the man, whose injuries police described as not life-threatening.

"Due to lack of evidence and the victim not cooperating with the investigation, officers have not yet been able to determine a crime scene for this incident," police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said in a news release. "No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 540-344-8500 or via text at 274637 beginning with the phrase "RoanokePD."

