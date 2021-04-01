Man arrives at Roanoke hospital with gunshot wounds

Police are investigating after a man arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Wednesday night with gunshot wounds.

Officers came to the hospital about 10:45 p.m. to speak with the victim, who had arrived in a personal vehicle, the Roanoke Police Department said Thursday.

Police described the injuries as not life-threatening.

Detectives are still trying to find out where the shooting took place, and no arrests have been made, the department said.

This marks the 11th shooting with an injury reported in Roanoke this year, and the fourth this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, a teenager was taken to the hospital with a serious injury after a shooting. Shootings Sunday and Monday injured two other men.

Police ask anyone with information about the latest incident to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery.

