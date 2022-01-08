 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged after shooting at Williamson Road business

A Roanoke man has been charged in connection with a shooting early Friday at a Williamson Road business.

City police have charged Jeffrey E. White, 52, with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

White was charged hours after police found a critically wounded adult male inside an unnamed business in the 3800 block of Williamson Road. The gunshot victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No information was released on the victim's name or condition.

The shooting stemmed from an earlier altercation between the two men inside the business. "White was confronted by the victim of this incident outside of the business, which is when the shooting occurred," a police news release stated.

