 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged for January shooting at Roanoke bar gets 6 years in prison

A Roanoke man pleaded no contest last week to charges related to a shooting that occurred outside a Williamson Road business in January.

Jeffrey Euzell White, 53, entered a plea agreement in Roanoke Circuit Court Nov. 16 and was sentenced to a six-year prison term.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Stephens said Monday that White was originally charged with malicious wounding, possessing a firearm as a violent felon and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

At about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 7, Stephens said White was involved in an altercation inside W.R. Brews in the 3800 block of Williamson Road.

The altercation involved the wife of Christopher Stonelake, Stephens said, adding that White allegedly pulled the wife's hair.

Stonelake was informed that the altercation took place and went to the bar parking lot, where he asked who had "put hands on his wife," Stephens said.

People are also reading…

Stonelake, who Stephens said was unarmed, approached White, who had a gun, and Stonelake was shot.

Roanoke Police originally reported that the victim of the shooting — Stonelake — was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Hours later, White was charged.

Stephens said surveillance video captured at the bar was "blurry," and the gun involved in the shooting was never recovered, but a bullet was recovered from Stonelake.

During his hearing Wednesday, White pleaded no contest to the malicious wounding and firearm possession charges, and the firearm use charge was not prosecuted.

Stephens said White was sentenced to 25 years of incarceration suspended after he serves six years. Once released, he will be placed on supervised probation for three years.

White is being held at the Roanoke City Jail, according to the facility's inmate search system.

Jeffrey Euzell White

White

 Roanoke City Jail photo

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Colorado nightclub shooting leaves 5 dead; patrons subdue gunman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert