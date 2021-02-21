 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged in case of crash at Christiansburg store

Man charged in case of crash at Christiansburg store

{{featured_button_text}}
cburg crash

A 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck crashed into the front of the Cricket Wireless storefront in Christiansburg Saturday morning.

 Courtesy of Montgomery County Emergency Services

A man accused of being behind the wheel of a pickup truck that smashed into a Christiansburg store Saturday has been charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, town spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt said.

The town identified the driver as William Tyler Griffith, 27, of Dublin.

A Chevrolet pickup that was northbound on Franklin Street near the Christiansburg Recreation Center ran off the road and struck a Cricket Wireless location and a parked vehicle at the Food Lion shopping center, the town said. The impacts caused $60,000 in building damage and $4,000 in vehicle damage and resulted in an employee inside the store receiving a minor cut from flying debris, the town said.

The driver did not appear to be injured when checked at the scene but was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert