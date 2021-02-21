Man charged in case of crash at Christiansburg store

A man accused of being behind the wheel of a pickup truck that smashed into a Christiansburg store Saturday has been charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, town spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt said.

The town identified the driver as William Tyler Griffith, 27, of Dublin.

A Chevrolet pickup that was northbound on Franklin Street near the Christiansburg Recreation Center ran off the road and struck a Cricket Wireless location and a parked vehicle at the Food Lion shopping center, the town said. The impacts caused $60,000 in building damage and $4,000 in vehicle damage and resulted in an employee inside the store receiving a minor cut from flying debris, the town said.

The driver did not appear to be injured when checked at the scene but was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

