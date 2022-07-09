Man charged in early Saturday Roanoke shooting

A Roanoke man faces felony charges following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the city's police department.

Police were notified at 2:45 a.m. of a person with a gunshot wound at the 800 block of Queen Avenue Northwest. Responding officers found an adult male inside a residence there with a "non-life threatening gunshot wound." He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

That was the second time within an hour that police had visited the Queen Avenue address, where a "disturbance" was reported at 1:50 a.m. Those involved were known to one another and some left the scene after speaking with officers, according to a police statement.

Quintiy L. Steelman, 20, of Roanoke, was identified as a suspect, police said. Steelman came to the police station at 5 a.m. Saturday, where he was interviewed, arrested, and charged with malicious wounding and felonious firearm use.

Police said Steelman and the victim knew each other and the case appears to have been an isolated incident related to the earlier disturbance. The victim had received an earlier protective order against Steelman.

Following his arrest, Steelman was granted bond and released from the Roanoke City Jail, police said.

An investigation of the incident continues, with no other details immediately available, police said.