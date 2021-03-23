 Skip to main content
Man charged in fatal explosion, fire in Rockbridge granted bond

The May 2019 explosion at the South River Market killed owner Roger Lee Roberts; his son, Kevin Roberts; his granddaughter, Samantha Roberts Lewis; and Paul Ruley, a regular customer.

A Roanoke man charged in a fatal explosion and fire at a Rockbridge County gas station was granted bond at a Tuesday hearing, his lawyer said.

Phillip Ray Westmoreland, 51, was indicted last week on four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the May 2019 incident at the South River Market, in Buena Vista.

According to a search warrant that state police filed with Roanoke County in 2019, Westmoreland delivered a gasoline order from Webb’s Oil Corp. to the market on the day of the explosion.

Westmoreland, who continues to work for Roanoke County-based Webb’s Oil, has been there for seven years and has worked as a fuel delivery driver for 15, his attorney, Rob Dean, said Tuesday.

"He has continued to work there for almost two years since this tragic accident took place," Dean said.

Rockbridge Circuit Judge Christopher Russell set a $20,000 secured bond, and Westmoreland was expected to make bail later Tuesday, Dean said.

“We asked for a bond because we argued that he has significant ties to the community,” Dean said. “He’s not a flight risk, and he has no prior criminal record, and therefore didn’t present a danger to the community.”

A message left for Rockbridge County Commonwealth's Attorney Jared Moon was not immediately returned.

The fire and explosion killed the store’s owner, Roger Lee Roberts, 69; his son, Kevin Tate Roberts, 44; his granddaughter, Samantha Gail Lewis, 27; and a longtime patron, Paul Dewayne Ruley, 54. Kevin Roberts and Lewis were working at the store that day. Three others were injured.

Dean said he was hired Monday to represent Westmoreland. A trial date has not been set.

Moon's office issued a news release Monday, stating that Virginia State Police conducted the investigation at the county sheriff’s request. The agency's Salem Field Office gave its files on the case to the prosecutor in December 2019. Moon petitioned the circuit court to empanel a special grand jury, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed its proceedings, according to the news release.

The grand jury met for three days last week, then handed up the indictments. Westmoreland was arrested late last week.

