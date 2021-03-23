Man charged in fatal explosion, fire in Rockbridge granted bond

A Roanoke man charged in a fatal explosion and fire at a Rockbridge County gas station was granted bond at a Tuesday hearing, his lawyer said.

Phillip Ray Westmoreland, 51, was indicted last week on four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the May 2019 incident at the South River Market, in Buena Vista.

According to a search warrant that state police filed with Roanoke County in 2019, Westmoreland delivered a gasoline order from Webb’s Oil Corp. to the market on the day of the explosion.

Westmoreland, who continues to work for Roanoke County-based Webb’s Oil, has been there for seven years and has worked as a fuel delivery driver for 15, his attorney, Rob Dean, said Tuesday.

"He has continued to work there for almost two years since this tragic accident took place," Dean said.

Rockbridge Circuit Judge Christopher Russell set a $20,000 secured bond, and Westmoreland was expected to make bail later Tuesday, Dean said.

“We asked for a bond because we argued that he has significant ties to the community,” Dean said. “He’s not a flight risk, and he has no prior criminal record, and therefore didn’t present a danger to the community.”