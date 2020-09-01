Man charged in fatal wreck on Blue Ridge Parkway

A man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated in a fatal weekend wreck on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Efrain Noel Hernandez-Claros was charged and is being held in the Botetourt County Jail, said Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander.

His age and locality of residence weren’t immediately available late Tuesday. He has a court hearing set for Oct. 5.

The charges come after a vehicle lost control and overturned Saturday evening near milepost 105 of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Three passengers were ejected in the crash, said the National Park Service, which investigated. One passenger died at the scene, authorities said, and another died later at a hospital.

The third passenger was described as being in stable but critical condition Monday.

In a search warrant filed in the case, a park ranger wrote that Hernandez-Claros, whose name was written in the document as Noel Hernandez-Claros, told officials he had been drinking before the crash.

He said he didn’t remember driving, it continued, but he had the vehicle’s key in his pocket. A field sobriety test was administered, and the warrant authorized a draw of his blood for testing.