Man charged in killing store clerk testifies of homelessness, mental illness and drugs

A man accused of killing a convenience store clerk in a September robbery said during a court appearance that he was homeless and facing mental health issues.

Wearing what appeared to be a rosary over his striped jailhouse shirt, 20-year-old Jamerius Al-Karim Crennell also signaled that drug use might become a factor in the case.

“Drugs are the reason I’m here,” he said.

Crennell, of Roanoke, had also mentioned drug use to police after initially denying knowing what happened at the A&A Cash Market on the night of Sept. 29 and suggesting he might have blacked out, according to details shared by authorities in court.

He later admitted to the robbery and said another person put him up to it, said assistant prosecutor John McNeil.

A second person might have played a part in the holdup but hasn’t been caught yet. Efforts to find them have been unsuccessful so far, officials said.

Crennell was stopped by a patrol officer immediately after the shooting as he was running out of the store. He had a gun in one hand and a clutch of cash in the other, McNeil said.