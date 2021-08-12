 Skip to main content
Man charged in Wednesday night shooting in Roanoke

A Roanoke man has been charged in a shooting Wednesday night that left a woman critically injured.

Police were called to the 1200 block of 13th Street Northwest at about 10:45 p.m. There, they found a woman who had been wounded by gunfire.

The woman, who was not identified, was rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Word on her condition was not available Thursday.

Shortly after the shooting, police received information that a suspect was still in the area, according to a news release from the Roanoke Police Department.

A perimeter was set up and a search began. A short time later, police found a person matching the description provided by witnesses and took him into custody.

Percy Johnson

Percy Johnson, 28, was charged with malicious wounding.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

