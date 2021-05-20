Man charged with arson after Wednesday fire in Roanoke

A Roanoke man was arrested after a Wednesday fire at a residence in the 1500 block of Compton Street Northeast, the city fire and emergency services department announced Thursday.

Raheem Jackson, 23, was charged with arson of an occupied dwelling and trespassing, a city news release said.

The fire occurred around 4 p.m. Occupants of the home got out without injury, the news release said.

Arriving firefighters could see no smoke or flames from the outside but found "obvious signs of scorch burns and a smoldering towel below the area where the burns were located," the news release said.

Investigators determined that the towel had been covered in a flammable material and that Jackson set it on fire, the news release said.

Damage was estimated at $3,000 and the residence remained habitable after the fire, the news release said.

