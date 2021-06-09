Man charged with arson in Botetourt County house fire

A Big Island man was accused of arson Wednesday in a fire that destroyed a Botetourt County home, according to county authorities.

Sheriff's deputies responding to a report of a domestic dispute on Willow Wood Drive found James E. Wade, 24, leaving the house while carrying what appeared to be a gas can, according to a news release.

Smoke and flames were issuing from the interior of the house. No one was inside, officials said.

Wade complied with directives from the deputies and was detained.

Botetourt County Fire & EMS was dispatched to extinguish the flames but said the house was a total loss. One firefighter sustained minor injuries.

The incident happened around noon Wednesday. Wade was charged with arson, malicious wounding, domestic assault and property damage, according to the sheriff's office.

He was listed as being held without bond at the Botetourt Craig County Regional Jail. The sheriff's office said its investigation into the case is ongoing.

