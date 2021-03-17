Man charged with assault in incident at Kroger in Salem

A 23-year-old man is accused of assaulting a Salem grocery store worker who officials said confronted him after suspecting he was putting his cellphone under a women's bathroom stall.

Stephen A. Via was arrested March 8 and charged with assault and battery, shoplifting, public intoxication and trespass, according to Salem Police Department records.

A police spokesman confirmed the incident happened at a Kroger where a teenage girl who worked at the store reported confronting Via.

Via is accused of assaulting the employee before fleeing.

He was arrested the same day, according to jail records, and remained in custody Wednesday at the Roanoke County/Salem Jail.

