 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with assault in incident at Kroger in Salem

Man charged with assault in incident at Kroger in Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

A 23-year-old man is accused of assaulting a Salem grocery store worker who officials said confronted him after suspecting he was putting his cellphone under a women's bathroom stall.

Stephen A. Via was arrested March 8 and charged with assault and battery, shoplifting, public intoxication and trespass, according to Salem Police Department records.

A police spokesman confirmed the incident happened at a Kroger where a teenage girl who worked at the store reported confronting Via.

Via is accused of assaulting the employee before fleeing.

He was arrested the same day, according to jail records, and remained in custody Wednesday at the Roanoke County/Salem Jail.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert