 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with assaulting Roanoke officer, police dog is identified
top story

Man charged with assaulting Roanoke officer, police dog is identified

{{featured_button_text}}
James Edward Lee
Jeff Sturgeon

Police identified the man charged in an incident last week during which a scuffle resulted between the suspect, an officer and a K-9.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

James Edward Lee, 53, of Roanoke, faces assault charges as well as two petit larceny counts, two property damage counts and obstruction of justice, according to a police news release Wednesday.

On Friday in downtown, an officer saw a man that the officer believed to be a suspect in property crimes and asked to speak with him, at which point the man tried to flee, police said. A brief chase and scuffle occurred, during which the man attacked with several weapons including "a cutting instrument," but police got the upper hand and the man was arrested, according to a previous police news release.

The dog had on a protective vest but suffered injuries from which it was expected to recover. The officer had minor injuries. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert