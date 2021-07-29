Man charged with assaulting Roanoke officer, police dog is identified

On Friday in downtown, an officer saw a man that the officer believed to be a suspect in property crimes and asked to speak with him, at which point the man tried to flee, police said. A brief chase and scuffle occurred, during which the man attacked with several weapons including "a cutting instrument," but police got the upper hand and the man was arrested, according to a previous police news release.

The dog had on a protective vest but suffered injuries from which it was expected to recover. The officer had minor injuries. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.