Man charged with assaulting Roanoke officer, police dog

A Roanoke man has been charged in a weekend scuffle that authorities said happened when a police officer and a K-9 tried to apprehend him.

James Edward Lee, 53, faces charges of assault on law enforcement personnel as well as petty larceny and property damage charges arising from vehicle break-ins that the officer was investigating.

Officials suspect Lee of stealing from cars less than an hour before he was spotted downtown Friday night by a patrol officer.

The officer spoke with Lee and verified his identity, according to information released by police over the weekend.

Lee tried to flee, officials said, spurring a brief foot chase and the release of the officer’s dog, who caught up with him.

A brief struggle broke out, and Lee is accused of assaulting both the officer and dog with a “cutting instrument” and other weapons.

The officer and dog were treated for minor injuries, and a police spokeswoman said they were doing well this week.