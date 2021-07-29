Man charged with assaulting Roanoke officer, police dog

A Roanoke man has been charged in a weekend scuffle that authorities said happened when a police officer and a K-9 tried to apprehend him.
James Edward Lee, 53, faces charges of assault on law enforcement personnel as well as petty larceny and property damage charges arising from vehicle break-ins that the officer was investigating.
Officials suspect Lee of stealing from cars less than an hour before he was spotted downtown Friday night by a patrol officer.
The officer spoke with Lee and verified his identity, according to information released by police over the weekend.
Lee tried to flee, officials said, spurring a brief foot chase and the release of the officer’s dog, who caught up with him.
A brief struggle broke out, and Lee is accused of assaulting both the officer and dog with a “cutting instrument” and other weapons.
The officer and dog were treated for minor injuries, and a police spokeswoman said they were doing well this week.
Lee was taken into custody and sent to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries. The charges filed against him were announced Wednesday, but he’s listed as having been transferred to the city jail on Monday after being released from hospital care.
The police said they couldn’t comment on the details of his injuries.
He’s facing charges of assault on a law enforcement officer, assault on a police K-9, two counts of property damage, two counts of petty larceny and one count of obstruction of justice.
Lee hasn’t yet appeared in court to respond to the allegations. His case has an initial hearing scheduled for Aug. 30.
Staff writer Jeff Sturgeon contributed information to this report.