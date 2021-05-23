Man charged with murder in Pulaski County

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that it has arrested a man in relation to a death that occurred in the Parrot community.

No other information about the incident was released in a post on the office’s Facebook account. Efforts to reach investigators were unsuccessful.

Corey Wayne Hodge was arrested after a brief search, according to the Facebook post, in connection with a death early Sunday in the Parrot River Road area.

An official at the New River Regional Jail said Hodge was being held without bond on three charges: second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Earlier in the day, officials with the sheriff’s office had warned the public that Hodge was considered armed and dangerous. They said they were looking for a 220-pound man wearing blue jeans, tan boots and a camouflage jacket with the word “Joker” on the front.

The suspect had been seen in the vicinity of the Exit 98 exit of Interstate 81, authorities said. Anyone who saw him was urged to call police and not approach the man.