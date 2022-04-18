 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Man charged with second-degree murder after Thursday shooting in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT — A Rocky Mount woman is dead and a man is facing two felony charges following a shooting in Rocky Mount on Thursday.

Online court records show that Timothy Walton was jailed Thursday and charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

Larether Tanika Latrice Patterson, 37, of Rocky Mount, died in the shooting, according to a news release from the town.

The Friday release stated that the other individual — Heidi Pullum, 43, of Rocky Mount — was still being treated at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

"The investigation is still underway and additional charges are pending," the Friday release said.

Walton has a number of previous misdemeanor and felony charges in Virginia, dating back to at least 1991.

A news release from the town of Rocky Mount stated that Rocky Mount police responded to a "shots fired call" at 3:22 p.m. Thursday "in the area of North Main Street and Circle Drive."

According to the release, officers found two individuals with gunshot wounds, one of whom was pronounced deceased on site. The other individual was transported to the  hospital in Roanoke.

Walton

Walton 

 Courtesy of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Molly Hunter covers Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3127, or molly.hunter@roanoke.com.

